"Hindi cinema has been under scrutiny...": Karan Johar on Stree 2's huge success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Filmmaker Karan Johar recently expressed his happiness over the massive success of the horror-comedy film Stree 2.

According to Johar, the success is not just a win for the movie itself, but a victory for Hindi cinema and Indian mainstream film as a whole.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Karan shared a poster of the film along with a heartfelt note on the film's huge success.

In his post, the filmmaker spoke about how Hindi cinema has faced challenges at the box office in recent years, especially after the pandemic, with audiences becoming more difficult to predict.

"The JUGGERNAUT MEGA BLOCKBUSTER SUCCESS of STREE2 is not just a celebration for @maddockfilms but must be viewed as celebration of Hindi cinema and Indian mainstream cinema... in the past few years Hindi cinema has been under scrutiny for combatting box office challenges... the post pandemic audience has been evolving and many times difficult to assess ... but the mega success of STREE 2 has not only validated the strength of a solid storytelling and rooted content but also affirmed that humongous conviction, bravado and focus on concept, story and a deep rooted connect with an audience will pay rich dividends at the ticket window!" read his insta post.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, has quickly become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film's performance as a "storm" or "tsunami" that has swept away everything in its path.

"Call it a STORM or a TSUNAMI or a TYPHOON... #Stree2 records a SENSATIONAL extended weekend... The two major #Hindi films that released alongside it [#KhelKhelMein, #Vedaa] were severely impacted by the #Stree2 wave. #Stree2 has hit a DOUBLE CENTURY [Rs 200 cr NBOC] in just 4 days, a feat accomplished by only a select few #Hindi biggies in the past... A HISTORIC feat for a mid-sized film. #Stree2 hit the ball out of the stadium on Day 4 [Sun], creating HAVOC by surpassing its Day 1 [Thu] numbers [#IndependenceDay]... It only goes to prove once again that a well-made desi entertainer will always be embraced by the audiences. Expect another big, fat total today [#RakshaBandhan partial holiday]. [Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr, Fri 35.30 cr, Sat 45.70 cr, Sun 58.20 cr. Total: Rs 204 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran wrote on X.

'Stree 2' directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film. 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres on August 15.

