Hindi language debate grips Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' trailer

Days after Ajay Devgn raised a storm by reacting to Kiccha Sudeep's statement about Hindi no longer being 'a national language', Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled a trailer of his socio-political film 'Anek' that has somehow jumped into the ongoing debate.

A small portion of the trailer shows Ayushmann conversing with a man who belongs to Telangana.

In the clip, Ayushmann asks the man why he thinks of him as North Indian. When the man says that it is probably because his Hindi is clean, Ayushmann replies, "So Hindi decides who is from the North and the South?" When the man says no, Ayushmann says, "So, it's not about Hindi, either!"

The particular scene has impressed a lot of netizens.

"7 seconds of The #Anek trailer should be a daily reminder to most Twitter users," a social media user tweeted.

"#Anek This part of the trailer (ok hand emoji)," another user wrote.

'Anek', which is helmed by Anubhav Sinha, mainly revolves around the violence and the injustice that the people of North East India have to suffer. And Ayushmann has stepped into the shoes of an undercover cop who goes on a mission to help two opposite sides in the region to agree to a peaceful compromise.

Speaking more about 'Anek', Ayushmann said, "Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film."

Danny Danzongpa and Manoj Pahwa are also a part of 'Anek', which is set to release on May 27.

