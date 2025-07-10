Hindi-Marathi conflict: Zain Durrani emphasizes importance of respecting diverse languages of regions

Mumbai, July 10 Actor Zain Durrani, who is originally from Kashmir and is currently staying in Mumbai, has stressed on the importance of respecting and embracing the diverse languages and cultures of the region one lives in, while also staying true to their own roots.

The actor, who will be seen in the upcoming film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” has also advocated for cultural harmony through mutual respect and integration.

Talking to IANS about the current controversy surrounding the language conflict between Hindi and Marathi speaking people in Maharashtra, Zain said: “I think we are a diverse mix of so many cultures and so many languages. Even our currency represents some of our languages and so many others exist all through the country.

The actor shared that one must respect the local languages of the places they live in.

“It’s imperative to learn to offer the due respect to the languages in whichever region you live.

Not just to appease but to assimilate while bringing your own culture as an offering and hold tightly to your roots," he added.

Currently, the state of Maharashtra has been gripped in controversy surrounding the language conflict between Hindi and Marathi speaking people. Workers of the political party MNS have been accused of using violent measures against those who refuse to speak Marathi, a language which shares the devanagari script with Hindi.

On the acting front, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” directed by Santosh Singh.

'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' will see Shanaya paired opposite Vikrant.

The upcoming film draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story, "The Eyes Have It." Backed by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

Scheduled for release on July 11, the film marks Mini Films' second collaboration with Vikrant Massey, following their previous partnership on the remake of “Forensic.”

