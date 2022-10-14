Hindu Sena moves Delhi HC against Prabha's Adipurush

Hindu Sena on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against the makers and actors of Adipurush. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeks the removal of what it claims is ‘objectionable content’ related to Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, Ravana and others. The plea has been moved by National President of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta. The plea further states that the movie has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting religious figures in an inappropriate and inaccurate manner.

The plea stated that a representation was made by the Hindu Sena before the Information and Broadcasting Ministry but no response was received. It claimed that the depiction of religious characters like Ravana, played by Saif Ali Khan and Lord Hanuman in the film, is completely detached from the Indian civilization.