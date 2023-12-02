"Hirani specifically requested me to write it": Javed Akhtar on 'Dunki' song 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 : Makers of the upcoming comedy-drama film 'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan recently unveiled the new track of the film 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' which received good responses from the audience.

The song weaves a captivating narrative, adding another layer of emotion to an endearing film that narrates a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores.

The song brings along the collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam after a long time, the composition by Pritam on the magical lyrics of Javed Akhtar indeed makes it special.

When asked about reuniting with SRK for Dunki, Javed Akhtar shared an intriguing story about the song, He revealed, "In this film, I have only one song and interestingly, Raju Hirani played a pivotal role in ensuring that we included this song, and he specifically requested me to write it. I hope you will enjoy the song, as it is unique due to its distinct situation. Typically, I write the lyrics after the tune is composed, but Pritam generously suggested that I write the song first, and he would compose the music accordingly, and he did a fantastic and brilliant job with it.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The film features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is all set to hit cinemas on December 21.

It marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, actors Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

