"His bat is doing the talking": Suniel Shetty on KL Rahul's IPL 2025 performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Actor Suniel Shetty has praised cricketer KL Rahul, who is also his son-in-law, for his recent performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Rahul, who currently plays for Delhi Capitals, has already scored three half-centuries and has played a key role in the team's overall performance this year.

Talking toabout Rahul's performance, Shetty shared that the bat itself is speaking for Rahul and that he doesn't feel the need to praise his own family.

"Rahul's bat is doing the talking. What more can I say? And why should I praise my own? Even when my films were successful, I never stood up to boast about their success. I simply moved on to the next project," Shetty said.

Earlier, during an April 10 match, Rahul played a brilliant innings, where he scored an unbeaten 93 runs off just 53 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. His knock helped Delhi Capitals comfortably chase down the target of 164. However, it wasn't just his performance with the bat that made headlines it was his rare celebration after the win that truly stood out and caught everyone's attention.

Usually calm and composed, Rahul was seen thumping his chest, pointing to the ground and his jersey, as if saying, "This is my ground." He also tapped his bat on the pitch. Later, he revealed that the celebration was inspired by the Kannada film 'Kantara'.

Reacting to his on-ground celebrations, Suniel Shetty shared, "Yeh pehli baar dekha hai usko aise karte hue, you know. So somewhere down the line, he must have been hurt. He told the people. Aur jisko message milna hota hai, usko mil hi jaata hai."

KL Rahul previously played for Lucknow Super Giants from 2022 to 2024, serving as their captain. KL has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

