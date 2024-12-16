"His legacy will be an inspiration for many generations to come": Palak Muchhal pays tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Singer Palak Muchhal expressed her gratitude to late tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain for inspiring her and millions of others with his contribution to Indian classical music.

Remembering him, Palak told ANI, "Ustad Zakir Hussain created a legacy that will inspire many generations to come. He's a rare gem. There will be no one like him. We all should learn something from his huge body of work. I feel honoured that I got a few chances to meet him. My first meeting was with him when I was a kid, and since then he has had a huge impact on me. He even blessed me. I have immense respect for him, especially for his craft. Because of him, Indian classical music received so much respect and recognition on the global platform."

Zakir Hussain died at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital on Monday.

Hussain, who had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, was a towering figure in Indian classical music and one of the most recognized percussionists worldwide. His death was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who spoke on behalf of the family.

Renowned musician Shankar Mahadevan, who considered Hussain a mentor, expressed his sorrow in a statement provided by his team, saying, "Today is an extremely sad day. I have lost my mentor, my guru, my guiding light, someone who has played such an important part in my music Ustad Zakir Hussain. I have been fortunate enough to be a small part of his magnanimous musical journey. He was not just a great artist, he was the greatest artist that our country has produced. The tabla will never sound the same again."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, mourned the demise of Zakir Hussain.

Taking to X, PM Modi in a post, described Hussain as a genius who revolutionised Indian classical music, bringing the tabla to global recognition.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," the post read.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that Hussain's iconic performances and soulful compositions would continue to inspire generations of music lovers and musicians.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," the post further read.

