“His Presence Made the Difficult Aspects of Filming Easier To Navigate”: Varun Sood on His Experience of Shooting With Danish Sood for Naam Namak Nishan

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, has added yet another feather to its hat. The streaming service recently released its patriotic drama series, Naam Namak Nishan. With an impressive rating of 8 on IMDb, Naam Namak Nishan is a gripping series that captures the true essence of patriotism and brotherhood, set against the esteemed backdrop of the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Produced by Juggernaut Studios, the show boasts an exceptional cast, including Varun Sood, Danish Sood, Helly Shah, and Roshni Walia, among others, and it follows the intense journey of young cadets from across India as they undergo rigorous training to serve their motherland.

Varun Sood, who plays the role of Yuvraj in the series, spoke about his experience working with his co-stars. He shared, “I've had the pleasure of working with one of the most hard-working teams I've ever encountered. Helly Shah, with her extensive television experience, has transitioned seamlessly to OTT and is a true professional. Her humility and dedication to improving every scene are truly commendable. As for Danish, I've found a brother in him. We’ve developed a remarkable camaraderie, often improvising scenes together without prior discussion, which added to the authenticity of our performances. Spending most of my time shooting with him made the challenges of the show more manageable, both mentally and physically. His presence made the difficult aspects of filming easier to navigate.”

Adding to it, Danish Sood, who portrays Gurbaaz, expressed, “Working with Helly, Varun, and Roshni was an incredible experience. Helly's natural talent and ease made our scenes together a joy to film. Varun, who I had never met before, became like a close friend as we navigated our characters' complex relationships together—from fighting and bickering to becoming great friends. Our improvisations added a special spark to our performances. Despite the long schedules and emotionally demanding scenes, acting with my co-stars felt effortless, like we were meant to work together. ”

“I thoroughly enjoyed working on this project! Danish and Varun have been fantastic co-stars. They are not only talented actors but also great fun to be around. Their energy is simply infectious, making the experience even more enjoyable for me. Together, we had a whale of a time on the sets of Naam Namak Nishan.”, remarked Helly Shah, who essays the character of Dr. Tina.