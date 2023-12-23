"His voice echoes within me": Anil misses his father Surinder Kapoor on birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday penned an emotional note for his dad and veteran producer Surinder Kapoor on his birth anniversary.

Anil took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures of his dad.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Celebrating my dad's birthday todaysimple, honest, and a joyous man. He stood tall, exuding handsomeness, and his resonant voice could be heard from miles away. I miss him dearly, yet his voice echoes within me, bringing warmth to every day of my life.[?][?]"

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry member chimed in the comment section.

Sanjay Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Lovely Tribute to your beloved father."

Another user commented, "Like father like son, @anilskapoor Handsomeness overloaded "

Surinder Kapoor was a veteran film producer known for his films like 'Loafer', 'Judaai' and 'Pukar'. He has also served as the president of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India for a period of six years from 1995 to 2001. He passed away on 24 September 2011 following a cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film 'Animal', which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film raked in over Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. The film left many fans excited as it had a post credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

Recently, the makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films 'Animal Park', Prabhas' starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

"It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wondersPrabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun sagathe chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, "The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs."

The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at box office.

Apart from this, he also has director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

'Fighter' is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor