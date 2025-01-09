'Hisaab Barabar': R Madhavan-Kirti Kulhari's thriller to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : 'Hisaab Barabar', starring actor R Madhavan in the lead role, is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 24. The movie will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The makers of the film, on Thursday, announced the premiere date on social media along with a poster of the film. The caption of the post read, "Jab ek aam aadmi uthta hai, toh system hil jata hai. Fraudsters beware! Ab@actormadhavankarenge Hisaab Barabar! Rs #HisaabBarabar premieres 24th January, only on #ZEE5."

The film had its first screening at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this past November, where it received positive feedback for its compelling storyline.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, 'Hisaab Barabar' is a story about corruption and systemic injustice. It follows the journey of Radhe Mohan Sharma (played by Madhavan), a dedicated railway ticket checker who stumbles upon a minor discrepancy in his bank account.

What seems like a small issue soon leads him into a deeper investigation, uncovering a massive financial scam orchestrated by Micky Mehta, a corrupt banker played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. As Radhe fights against financial fraud and systemic corruption, the film also explores his personal life, with a focus on how relationships, unlike financial balance sheets, cannot always be reconciled.

The movie also features actress Kirti Kulhari in a key role.

Produced by Jio Studio in collaboration with SP Cinecorp Production, 'Hisaab Barabar' is directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel.

