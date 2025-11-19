Historian Suba Veerapandian to act in 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku'

Chennai, Nov 19 The makers of director Dayal Padmanabhan's eagerly awaited film 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku', featuring actors Vetri and Brigida in the lead, have now announced that well known historian and Periyarist Suba Veerapandian will play an important role in the film.

It may be recalled that the makers had already disclosed that apart from Vetri and Brigida in the lead roles, the film would also feature well known journalist Rangaraj Pandey in a pivotal role.

Now, in an exciting development, Periyarist Suba. Veerapandiyan too has joined the unit and will be seen playing an important character.

For the unaware, 'Lashmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' (which means the murder case of Lakshmikanthan) revolves around the murder of a celebrated journalist that happened several decades ago, and the sensational involvement of iconic Tamil cinema personalities in it. The case is among those that shook the entire nation.

Over the years, many creators have attempted to recreate this intriguing chapter through fictional narratives. However, nobody has been successfu until now. Now, a team of passionate filmmakers has embarked on realizing this long-awaited cinematic vision.

Speaking about the film and the inclusion of historian Suba Veerapandian in it, director Dayal Padmanabhan said, “This was a widely discussed incident in Tamil Nadu. Our film is being crafted after extensive research on this case. To enhance the authenticity and depth of the narrative, we are delighted to have Suba. Veerapandiyan sir onboard. Deep down, he is a historian, and his insights have immensely strengthened the truthfulness of the storyline and will justify the character.”

Produced by K V Sabareesh under the banner of 2m Cinemas, the film has been written and directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, who will also be co-producing the film under his home banner D Pictures.

Speaking about the project, Producer K V Sabareesh said, “It’s a project that many have dreamt of making, and I feel privileged to be realizing it now. Dayal Padmanabhan has taken meticulous care in drawing inspiration from the real-life incident while crafting an engaging fictional screenplay. The people and events remain rooted in reality, but presented with cinematic appeal and entertainment value.”

The film’s ensemble cast will also include Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maran, Ilavarasu, and Kavitha Bharathi, among others.

Filming, which began in Chennai, continues at a brisk pace in locations across the city.

The technical crew features M V Panneerselvam as the cinematographer and Darbuka Siva as the music director. Anbu heads the production design while Ramesh will design costumes.The entire shooting schedule has been planned across Chennai and its captivating locales, promising a visual experience as compelling as its subject.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor