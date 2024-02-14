"Historic moment": Shankar Mahadevan on BAPS Temple inauguration in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 14 : Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan on Wednesday paid a visit to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

The temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing happiness about the opening of the Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, Shankar Mahadevan told ANI, "This is an extremely happy moment for India and Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this..."

Earlier today, the consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi. The priests performed rituals.

Even before its official inauguration, the Mandir has already become a symbol of global unity. Over 60,000 people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and nations have actively contributed to its construction.

'BAPS Mandir', the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveysa testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region.

Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement since 2015 reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 for the construction of the mandir.

"The UAE Government, during its Year of Tolerance, allocated a further 13.5 acres of land in January 2019making a total of 27 acres of land gifted for the Mandir," the release read.

Last month, India's Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir visited the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi to see the progress of its construction.

In December, PM Modi and the Swami Ishwarcharandas of the BAPS called on the Prime Minister's at his residential office and extended the invitation for the innaguration of the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14.

PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple, the BAPS said in a press statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor