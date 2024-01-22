"Historic! Wonderful": Anupam Kher reaches Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Actor Anupam Kher has reached the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Upon reaching the temple, Anupam told ANI, "Historic! Wonderful! I had never seen such an atmosphere for Hindu religion ever before. This is bigger than Diwali. This is the real Diwali...Maryada Purushottam Ram symbolised goodness and a sense of sacrifice. Today, those sentiments can be seen here."

Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and Madhur Bhandarkar among others have also reached the temple.

Special guests from the cricket world, the film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture, and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the PranPratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor