"History is yours": Alia Bhatt congratulates Payal Kapadia over her Golden Globes nomination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Bollywood star Alia Bhatt gave a shout out to filmmaker Payal Kapadia over her Golden Globes nomination, who made history by scoring India's first nomination at the Golden Globes.

"History is yours," Alia wrote on Instagram Story, tagging Payal Kapadia, received nominations for the Best Director (Motion Picture category) at the 82nd Golden Globes awards 2025 for her film 'All We Imagine As Light'. The film has also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

The Golden Globe nominations were announced on December 9 by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.The recognition of 'All We Imagine As Light' comes as a monumental achievement not just for Kapadia but also for Indian cinema on the global stage.

This is a remarkable milestone, as the film now stands alongside some of the most acclaimed international works of the year.

Rajkummar Rao also wished Payal Kapadia on his Instagram handle by writing, "Congratulations @payalkapadiafilm This is awesome. All the very best. Rooting for you."

'All We Imagine' As Light follows the story of Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend.Their journey to a beach town allows them to confront their desires and emotions.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles.The film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India).It has already made history earlier this year by winning the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, marking it as the first Indian film to be featured in the festival's main competition section in 30 years.

Before its Golden Globe nominations, 'All We Imagine As Light' had already garnered significant international acclaim.The film won the Best International Feature trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards and the Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards 2024. These accolades have cemented Kapadia's reputation as one of the most promising directors on the global cinema stage.

