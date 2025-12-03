'Hit 2' director Sailesh Kolanu tells Adivi Sesh: The kind of support you gave is something I will never forget in my life!

Chennai, Dec 3 In an emotional post that he chose to write on the occasion of his superfilm 'Hit 2' completing three years, director Sailesh Kolanu has thanked his entire crew in general and his film's lead actor Adivi Sesh, in particular, saying he would never forget the kind of support Adivi Sesh gave him during the making of that film.

Taking to his X timeline to pen the post, director Sailesh Kolanu wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been three years! #HIT2 taught me so much. Ten days before the start of the shoot, I lost my brother."

He then went on to recall that his wife Swathi was also in an advanced state of pregnancy at that time.

He wrote, "Swathi was in her ninth month of pregnancy carrying Abhay and there was no way I was gonna give her my grieving energy. The only thing that kept me going was being on my set, with my team. Can’t thank them enough for giving me the energy to keep going."

The director further went on to say, "A month into the shoot, my boy was born. Felt like my brother came back to me. Was shooting then and I vividly remember every team member on HIT2 set genuinely feeling happy for me. Indebted to each and every member of the Hit2 team."

He then thanked actor Adivi Sesh, who played the lead in the film, and actor Nani, who presented the film.

Sailesh Kolanu wrote, "@AdiviSesh the kind of support you gave is something I will never forget in my life. @Meenakshiioffl thanks for being my Arya. @NameisNani bro meeku enni sarlu thanks cheppina thakkuve Sarkaar (No matter how many times I thank you, it will not be enough Sarkaar). @walpostercinema thanks for always believing in me."

For the unaware, the second instalment of the superhit franchise 'Hit', was written and directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu. The film was produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by actor Nani.

