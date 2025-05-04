HIT 3 Dominates Weekend Box Office, Nears ₹42 Cr Mark in Just Three Days

HIT: The Third Case has now made over Rs 41.75 crore in just three days after its debut, continuing its stellar run at the box office. In spite of Suriya's Retro's fierce opposition, HIT 3 is now the undisputed leader at the domestic box office. The action-packed crime thriller, which was released on May 1, brought in over Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Even while this is less than its impressive first-day total of Rs 21 crore, the movie is still anticipated to do well on May 4. The Telugu version saw an overall occupancy rate of 52.85% on Saturday, with night shows attracting the most interest (62.04%). The Tamil occupancy rate was 38.56%.

Additionally, HIT 3 has been doing well abroad, especially in North America, which has helped its box office collection to go up on worldwide level. Sailesh Kolanu, who directed the earlier HIT films, is both the film's writer and director. The film, which was produced by Unanimous Productions and Wall Poster Cinema, features Adivi Sesh, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, and Niveta Thomas.

Hit 3 made $334,000 from 450 places on its second day of release in North America. By the end of Day 2, the total earnings had increased to a respectable $1,544,200. Day 3 also saw the movie continue at a respectable pace, bringing in $252,330 from 401 locations. These numbers bring Hit 3's total revenue to nearly US $1.8 million (Rs 15.19 crore), officially surpassing the desired $1.5 million milestone in the North American circuit.

The film has been compared to other violent thrillers such as Animal (2023), Marco (2024), and Kill (2023) due to its strong and gritty tone. In response to these analogies, Nani explained that the narrative style of HIT 3 is distinct. People will be fully submerged in the world of HIT 3 when the lights have gone out. At the trailer's premiere, he said, "The violence won't feel out of place."