"Hitchcockian love story": Anurag Kashyap lauds 'Merry Christmas' Sriram Raghavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Director Anurag Kashyap on Sunday heaped praises on 'Merry Christmas' creator Sriram Raghavan and called it "Hitchcockian love story."

Taking to Instagram, Anurag shared a string of posters of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Merry Christmas' along with a note.

The note read, "Love this film .. @sriram.raghavanofficial has never known to play safe and this time has gone a made hitchcockian love story with two actors belonging to different cultures and them coming together on Christmas Eve. He again does new things and creates a slow burn with a terrific pay off."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2E5BsXgNLs/?

He added, "Both @katrinakaif and @actorvijaysethupathi bring their best game to it . Also @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay and #ashwini. Do give it a shot. @matchboxshots @rameshtaurani . Great to see you making this happen . And the cinephile in Sriram is as omnipresent in this as on his T-shirts and his life."

The mystery thriller film 'Merry Christmas' had a slow start at the box office on its first day.

On Friday, the film minted Rs 2.30 crore in India (Hindi version).

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#MerryChristmas opens similar to #SriramRaghavan's last release #AndhaDhun [Rs 2.70 cr]... Dependent on word of mouth to take it forward, #MerryChristmas witnessed substantial growth towards evening shows on Day 1... Fri Rs 2.30 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. An upward trend on Sat and Sun is definitely on the cards... In fact, Sat morning shows have opened better than Fri."

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film received mixed reviews from the fans and the critics.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor