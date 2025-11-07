Hiten Tejwani confirms talks about ‘Kutumb 2’ are in progress

Mumbai, Nov 7 Popular television actor Hiten Tejwani has hinted at the possible return of his beloved show “Kutumb” with a sequel.

Speaking about the project, Hiten revealed to IANS that discussions are currently underway. When asked about the possible revival of the popular show 'Kutumb', Hiten Tejwani revealed, “All the rights are with the makers and the channel, so it’s entirely their decision. Discussions are ongoing. If and when it happens, the production team will officially announce it. Let’s see how things unfold.”

Created by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, “Kutumb” earned Hiten and his wife, actress Gauri Pradhan widespread acclaim. The couple became a popular household name with their stint on the show. The daily soap originally aired from 29 October 2001 to 7 February 2003.

“Kutumb” centered on the turbulent relationship between Pratham Mittal, a wealthy and arrogant businessman, and Gauri Aggarwal, a confident and independent girl from a middle-class family. Circumstances force them into marriage, with Pratham initially tying the knot to seek revenge and complicate Gauri’s life.

Meanwhile, Hiten Tejwani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Mano Ya Na Mano—Anything Is Possible,” where he plays the role of 14,000-year-old immortal man.

Speaking about his role, he shared, “The joy of being an actor lies in portraying different roles. Chiranjeevi is a character unlike any I’ve played before. He’s lived for fourteen thousand years, so there’s a fine balance — is he someone from the ancient world or someone who fits in with the present? Thankfully, the script was beautifully written, and I got everything I needed to bring the role alive.”

“I’ve given him my own flavor — a certain tone and personality. He’s human, a common man on the surface, but still extraordinary in his own way. And I think that simplicity connects better with audiences.”

Directed by Yogesh Pagare, the sci-fi drama will premiere on November 7, 2025, on the SciFiIndianFilms YouTube Channel.

