Hiten Tejwani writes special note for Gauri on her birthday: Blessed to have you by my side

Mumbai Sep 16 Television star Hiten Tejwani today on the 16th of September, took to his social media account to wish his actress wife Gauri Pradhan on her birthday.

Hiten shared a beautiful picture featuring himself and Gauri clocked against the backdrop of the sea.

The doting husband captioned it as,”Happy birthday Jaanu .. so grateful and blessed to have you by my side. May you keep smiling always . Be happy always .. God bless you . Love you… Cheers #hitentejwani #gpradhan #katya #nevaan #love #grateful #vibes #tuesday #birthday.” The couple is currently vacationing in Phuket, Thailand and having a ball of a time.

Recently, Hiten shared a picture of himself chilling with Gauri in a swimming pool. He captioned it as, “Chill Mode On”. The couple chose a plush property to reside for the next few days in Phuket. Talking about the couple, Hiten and Gauri are one of the finest couples of Indian television.

While Gauri carries a calm demeanor, it is Hiten who is the prankster among the two. Recently, Hiten Tejwani pulled a prank on Gauri while they were travelling in their car. In a video shared by Hiten, the actor was seen capturing Gauri, who was fast asleep in the car while traveling, and had no idea of the video and of Hiten's prank. Elaborating on Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan’s love story, the couple has known each other for over twenty years. The couple met for the first time in Hyderabad during the shoot of a product commercial, and after that they met each other on the sets of their superhit show titled ‘Kutumb’ where Hiten and Gauri appeared as a lead pair. Their on-screen chemistry became fans’ favourite, and it was during the making of the show that Hiten and Gauri fell head over heels in love with each other. The couple was seen in the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Karan and Nandini in the hit show.

The couple tied the knot with each other, after dating for a year, in a traditional ceremony that took place in Gauri's hometown, Pune, on April 29, 2004. Earlier, in 2002, Hiten and Gauri had opted for a register court marriage and kept their affair private. In the year 2009, the couple embraced parenthood and became parents to twins, a son, Nevaan, and a daughter, Katya. Recently, the couple made a comeback as an on-screen couple in the reprised version of the superhit show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

