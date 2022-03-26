Hitesh Bharadwaj: I try my best to fulfil responsibility of being an actor and RJ

Mumbai, March 26 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' actor Hitesh Bharadwaj talks about his passion for writing poetry and striking a balance between his radio and TV shows.

Talking about acting and RJ experience, Hitesh shares: "It does get difficult for me to cope between multiple tasks, but I try my best to complete the responsibility of being an actor and RJ. Since I am one of the leads on the show 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain', managing time becomes difficult. It feels like I am the captain of the ship, and my character in the show has a huge responsibility."

"In addition, my show on the radio station presents my writing talent. I know I have done multiple commitments and taken responsibilities, but there was a time when I was completely idle and had nothing to do. But today, I can't express, how happy I am occupied for at least 17-18 hours a day," he says.

He adds: "Life is like a cinema, and you don't know what is going to happen next, but it's just moving forward, and right now I am enjoying both the platforms in my life. I have completely changed my routine for my listeners and viewers. Since I was facing difficulty travelling after long hours of the shoot, I installed the recording setup on-set and started recording from there itself."

"Whenever I get idle time, I do my research work for the show and write poetry. I am grateful to the team of 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' and the radio station for all their cooperation. Without them, it wouldn't have been easy for me to fulfil the responsibilities," he concludes.

'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor