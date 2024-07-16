Hitu Kanodia on Gujarati film 'Kamthaan': 'Perfect blend of comedy, chaos that's sure to lift your spirits'

Mumbai, July 16 Actor Hitu Kanodia, who portrays the cop in the Gujarati crime comedy film 'Kamthaan’, shared that in today's fast-paced world, everyone needs a good laugh and described the movie as a perfect blend of comedy and chaos that's sure to lift your spirits.

‘Kamthaan’ is adapted from the best-selling novel by Ashwini Bhatt.

The film explores the comedic dynamics between a thief and a cop caught in an unpredictable game of cat and mouse.

Speaking about the film, Hitu said: “They say, ‘Laughter is the best medicine, and it truly is’. In today's fast-paced world, everyone needs a good laugh, and our film delivers just that -- a perfect blend of comedy and chaos that's sure to lift your spirits.”

“The film’s concept of 'Police Ke Ghar Chori' adds a hilarious twist to crime-solving,” he added.

Actor Sanjay Goradia, who plays the thief in the film, commented, “Playing Raghabhai in 'Kamthaan' has been an absolute joyride. He is a small-time thief with big aspirations. Our film's twisty plot about this thief's antics and the police on his tail is pure entertainment. Our director's vision has brought out the best in all of us.”

“I am delighted that with the world digital premiere of ‘Kamthaan', everyone can enjoy and experience the joy and laughter we've worked so hard to deliver,” he concluded.

The movie revolves around a thief who robs the house of a newly promoted police officer, leading to a wild chase filled with hilarity and chaos.

Starring Hitu, Darshan Jariwala, Sanjay Goradia, Arvind Vaidya, Deep Vaidya, and Krunal Pandit in pivotal roles, 'Kamthaan’, which is produced by Abhishek Shah, will be released on ShemarooMe on July 18.

Meanwhile, Hitu is renowned for his work in Gujarati movies such as ‘Mandanio morVahurani’, ‘Lakhtarni ladi ne Vilayatno var’, ‘Me to dungar kleine ghar re karya’, ‘Nahin re chute taro saath’, ‘Shubh Yatra’, ‘3 Ekka’, and ‘Faati Ne?’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor