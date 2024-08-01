Hockey India teams up with Yashraj Mukhate for inspiring anthem for 2024 Paris Olympics

Hockey India, in an unprecedented initiative, has collaborated with music producer and social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate to create a special anthem to cheer on the Indian Men’s Hockey Team as they compete for top honours at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The anthem, a vibrant and energetic tribute, encapsulates the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among Indian hockey players, uniting fans and players alike in their common goal of bringing joy and pride to the nation. The anthem, which beautifully captures the essence of hockey and the dedication of the players, aims to rekindle the nation's passion for the sport and bolster the Indian hockey team's morale. The initiative reflects Hockey India's continuous support for the team, emphasizing the importance of national pride and unity as the team progresses through the tournament.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed his excitement about the anthem, stating, "This anthem truly resonates with the spirit of our team. It's amazing to see the support from Hockey India and the entire nation. It motivates us to give our best on the field and make our country proud." Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh added, "The anthem is a fantastic way to energize and connect with our fans back home. It's a reminder of the support we have and the dreams we carry with us. We are grateful to Hockey India and Yashraj Mukhate for this incredible gesture."

The Indian team, placed in Group B, has shown remarkable performance in their Paris Olympics campaign so far. They began with a thrilling 3-2 victory against New Zealand, followed by an intense 1-1 draw with Argentina. Their latest triumph, a 2-0 win over Ireland, helped them secure their place in the Quarter-Finals, making them one of the first two teams to reach this stage at the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Yashraj Mukhate, known for his innovative musical creations, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "I was thrilled to finally get the opportunity to create something outside the usual humorous zone that people often associate with my work. This song required crafting a beat that was patriotic, energetic, and motivational without being dull. I relished the challenge and found it incredibly rewarding. Moreover, it was a great honour to contribute something to our Indian Hockey Team."

Yashraj, who began his music career by sharing original compositions and mashups on social media, has garnered a substantial following with 5.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million followers on Instagram. His unique style and creative approach have made him a household name