Hoda Kotb to exit 'Today' show

Washington [US], September 26 : Popular TV personality and author Hoda Kotb is planning to exit the morning show 'Today', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She made an announcement about her plans on the show, adding that she would be the co-anchor of the program into early 2025.

"I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade, like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," Kotb said.

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," she added. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

Kotb's first on-air job after college was at then-CBS affiliate WXVT in Greenville, Mississippi. She then shifted to ABC affiliate WQAD in Moline, Illinois as a reporter from 1988 to 1989. Kotb officially joined NBC News in April 1998.

"We love you so much, and when you look when you see these tears they're love, as you are so loved. And honestly, I don't think any of us can imagine, we don't want to imagine this place without you," Kotb's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie shared after the news was out. "I just want to say I am so proud of my friend. You have guts, for someone to leave at the top of their game, to leave something that's wonderful, that you love, where it's easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun and safe.... You have so much guts. You inspire me."

'Today' is an American morning television show that airs weekdays on NBC. The program premiered on January 14, 1952.

Kotb has been co-anchor of the show along with Guthrie since 2018, and has been with NBC News for 26 years as both a correspondent and anchor. She launched the Today show's fourth hour, anchoring alongside both Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

