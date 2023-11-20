"Hold our heads up high": Alia Bhatt shares message for Team India after World Cup 2023 defeat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Actor Alia Bhatt on Monday shared a motivating message for Team India after their defeat against Australia in the World Cup 2023 final match and said, "Our hearts are forever won".

Taking to Instagram, Alia re-shared the Team India players' picture and wrote, "Our hearts are forever WON! Well played team India. We hold our heads up high."

Apart from Alia, Arjun Kapoor also posted for Men in Blue.

He wrote on Instagram story, "Feels strange to write that we didn't win. This Indian team was flawless and yet on a particular day Australia just got it right to stop what is arguably the best team in world cricket. Doesn't take away from this amazing @indiancricketteam and their abilities as a team and individuals. My love for cricket grew watching this team play it made me feel proud as an Indian !!! Thank u team India."

In Sunday's blockbuster final, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Director Vasan Bala's 'Jigra.' It marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, in an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that 'Jee Le Zaraa' is on hold at the moment.

"We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see," Farhan told Variety.

