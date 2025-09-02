‘Holiguards’ teaser unveiled at Venice Film Festival promises Disha Patani’s scintillating Hollywood debut

Mumbai, Sep 2 The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Holiguards’ was unveiled at the ongoing edition of the Venice Film Festival. The teaser particularly marks a giant leap for Bollywood actress Disha Patani as she is set to make her Hollywood debut with the film.

In the teaser, Disha can be seen stepping into a supernatural universe torn apart by ancient warriors. She blends her supernatural side with intensity and allure, and also flexes her action chops in slick combat sequences that prove she can hold her own in the genre on an international stage.

The film is helmed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Spacey, and is a supernatural action-thriller set in a dystopian near-future where two secret warrior clans, the Holiguards and the Statiguards, wage war for humanity’s fate. With an ensemble cast featuring Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, and Brianna Hildebrand, the film is already being pegged as the launchpad for a larger franchise.

Meanwhile, back home, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Welcome 3’ which features an ensemble starcast. She will also be seen in the highly anticipated second instalment of ‘Kalki’, a project that has already stirred fan frenzy with its promise of scale and spectacle. And adding yet another feather to her cap, Disha will soon be entering Vishal Bhardwaj’s cinematic universe with a specially written cameo opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Earlier, the actress had taken to her social media account to share a glimpse of her first-ever attempt at contemporary chair dance. Under the guidance of her ‘sexy’ instructor, she showcased her effortless dance moves.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a video of herself dancing with a chair to Lata Mangeshkar’s popular track ‘Jiya Jale’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Dil Se’. In the clip, Disha, clad in black athleisure, is seen performing the energetic routine alongside her instructor. Alongside the clip, the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress wrote, “First time trying it, will keep practising with the sexiest teacher”.

