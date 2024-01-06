Hollywood Actor Christian Oliver, 2 daughters killed In Caribbean Plane Crash

Tragedy struck as German-born Hollywood actor Christian Oliver lost his life, along with his two young daughters, in a fatal incident. The small plane they were on crashed into the Caribbean Sea shortly after takeoff, according to local police. Oliver, known for his roles alongside George Clooney in The Good German and in the 2008 action-comedy Speed Racer, met his untimely demise aboard a privately owned, single-engine aircraft on Thursday, as confirmed by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Authorities said fishermen and divers in the area went to the crash site to help as the St. Vincent and Grenadines Coast Guard headed to the area. The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated, police said.

The family appeared to be on vacation, with Oliver posting on Instagram days earlier an image of a tropical beach and the caption: "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love... 2024 [here] we come!"

Born Christian Klepser, Oliver left a lasting mark in the entertainment industry with over 60 movie and TV credits to his name. His diverse career included a minor role in the Tom Cruise movie "Valkyrie." During his early career, Oliver took on roles in well-known projects such as the TV series "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" and the movie "The Baby-Sitters Club." In his native Germany, he achieved prominence by starring in the popular cop show "Alarm für Cobra 11" for two seasons.