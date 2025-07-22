Hollywood Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies at 54: Drowns While Swimming Off Costa Rica Coast

Malcolm-Jamal, Famous American actor, musician and poet passed away at the age of 54. Malcom has worked on a host of television series, including being a regular director [and producer] on the comedy series "Malcolm & Eddie," and also having directed several episodes of "The Cosby Show," "All That," "Keenan & Kel," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Sesame Street," and the AIDS. As per the reports actor went for Swim on Costa Rica, unfortunately in drowned in the sea and died. This incident has come as a big shock to Malcolm's fans and actors in the film industry.

According to media reports he was on vacation in Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. On Sunday when actor went into the sea to swim, but due to misjudgement he drowned in the sea. Doctors declared him dead. He couldn't escape and was pulled out by rescue teams, but it was too late.

Malcolm-Jamal has been honored with a Grammy Award for Best Traditional 'R&B' Performance. He also received a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album for the album 'Hiding in Plain View'. Malcolm-Jamal received an Emmy nomination for his role as Theo Huxtable in eight seasons. In 1986, he gained recognition as a supporting actor in a comedy role in every episode of 'The Cosby Show' for 197 episodes.