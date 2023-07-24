"Hollywood can't do song, dance like Bollywood can": Mira Rajput

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Seems like Mira Rajput did not like the recently released 'Barbie' movie.

On Monday, Mira took to Instagram and shared a picture of a theatre screen showing 'Barbie'. However, it was the caption that caught everyone's attention.

In the caption, she wrote, "Hollywood this Hollywood that...Well Hollywood can't do song and dance like Bollywood can."

'Barbie' is directed by Greta Gerwig. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell.

The film clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

As per Variety, Greta's directorial 'Barbie ' raked in USD 155 million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman.'Captain Marvel' which was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, previously held the title after earning USD 153 million in 2019.'Wonder Woman' from filmmaker Patty Jenkins, stood as the record-holder for a movie solely directed by a woman with its USD 103 million debut in 2017.'Barbie' has notched several other box office records, including the biggest opening weekend of the year — besting 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (USD 146 million).

'Barbie' cost USD 145 million, not including a marketing campaign that propelled the movie into the mainstream long before it landed in theatres. Gerwig, the Oscar-nominated director of 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women', co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Noah Baumbach.

