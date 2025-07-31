"Hollywood just completely turned on me": Actor Neal McDonough reveals his loss of roles after he refused to kiss on-screen

Washington DC [US], July 31 : Actor Neal McDonough, the veteran character actor who has appeared in projects like 'Band of Brothers,' 'Desperate Housewives,' 'Minority Report,' 'American Horror Story,' 'Suits,' and more, revealed that Hollywood turned on him after he refused to kiss other actors on the screens, reported Variety.

McDonough has been married to Ruve Robertson since 2003. The couple has five children together.

During an interview on the 'Nothing Left Unsaid' podcast, as quoted by Variety, Neal opened up about the scarcity of roles in his career after he refused to perform intimate scenes in the films or series.

"I'd always had in my contracts I wouldn't kiss another woman on-screen. My wife didn't have any problem with it. It was me, really, who had a problem with it. When I couldn't do it, and they couldn't understand it, Hollywood just completely turned on me. They wouldn't let me be part of the show anymore," said Neal, as quoted by Variety.

The actor admitted that due to this, he "lost everything," including his "identity" as the actor.

"For two years, I couldn't get a job, and I lost everything you could possibly imagine," said Minority Report fame actor Neal McDonough, as quoted by Variety.

"Not just houses and material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identityeverything. My identity was an actor, and a really good one. And once you don't have that identity, you're kind of lost in a tailspin," added Neal.

McDonough has been acting since 1990 and just headlined the Angel Studios drama film "The Last Rodeo," in which he played a former bull-riding world champion who returns to the rodeo later in life in order to win money for his grandson's brain tumour surgery.

The film opened in theatres in late May and grossed 15 million USD on a production budget in the 8 million USD range.

Recently, McDonough has been more known for his television work. He appeared on six episodes of 'Yellowstone' as Malcolm Beck and on seven episodes of '9-1-1: Lone Star' as Sergeant Ty O'Brien.

The actor also reunited with 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan for a series regular role opposite Sylvester Stallone on the second season of 'Tulsa King,' which is currently streaming on Paramount+.

