Hollywood mourns demise of Julian McMahon

Washington [US], July 5 : Australian actor Julian McMahon, best known for his roles in 'Charmed', 'Nip/Tuck', and the 'Fantastic Four' films, has died at the age of 56 following a private battle with cancer.

His wife Kelly confirmed the news in a statement issued Friday, saying McMahon "died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer."

She described him as someone who deeply loved life, his work, and the people around him. "His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," she added, requesting privacy for the family during their time of grief.

Tributes from across the entertainment industry began pouring in following the news of his death.

Nicolas Cage, who worked with McMahon recently in 'The Surfer', shared in a statement to Deadline, "Such deeply saddening news. I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors. Our scenes together were among my favourites I've ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favourite people."

McMahon's co-stars from 'Charmed', where he portrayed the fan-favourite character Cole Turner, remembered him with warmth and humour.

Rose McGowan wrote on Instagram, "Oh Julian, you force of brilliance, wild talent and humour. For you, your family and loving fans all over the world, I pray comfort."

Holly Marie Combs, another castmate from Charmed, described McMahon as "my favourite pain in the a*s ever," sharing behind-the-scenes clips and noting, "One of a kind is an understatement. Your unyielding zest for life and crazy making sense of humor will be sorely missed."

Actor Brian Krause added, "Sad day for our Charmed family! Julian was one of the funniest, devilishly handsome and kind souls. Prayers to his family and close friends."

Kelly Carlson, who starred opposite McMahon for several years on Nip/Tuck, said in a video tribute that she was shocked and saddened by the news.

"Jules, thanks for a great six, seven years on Nip/Tuck together. We had so much fun... He was the energy, the charisma, the humour, the looks and everything of Nip/Tuck. I hope he had a peaceful journey," Kelly Carlson said.

Dylan Walsh, McMahon's long-time co-star on the same show, told Deadline, "I'm stunned. We rode this wave together, and I loved him. My heart goes out to Kelly and Maddy. All those years you had my back, and my god, we laughed."

Actor Ioan Gruffudd, who played Mister Fantastic alongside McMahon's Doctor Doom in the 'Fantastic Four' franchise, described their professional rivalry as one filled with lightness and laughter.

"It was an honour to be Dr Richards to his Dr Doom. My heart goes out to his wife and family," he shared.

Michael Chiklis, who also starred in the 'Fantastic Four' films, expressed his grief on social media, writing, "Life is so precious and fragile. My condolences to his family. RIP Jules."

Dick Wolf, executive producer of the FBI franchise, also responded to the loss, calling it "shocking news" and extending condolences from the entire team at Wolf Entertainment.

Julian McMahon was a Golden Globe-nominated actor whose career spanned television, film, and modelling.

He was the son of former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon and gained early fame as Dr Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck.

His recent work included appearances in 'FBI: Most Wanted and The Surfer', which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly, and daughter, Madison.

