Hollywood star Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebration in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 : 'Norman' fame actor Richard Gere attended the 90th birthday celebrations of the Tibetan spiritual leader, 14th Dalai Lama, at Dharamshala on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who is also a practising Buddhist, met the 14th Dalai Lama and received blessings from the Tibetan spiritual leader.

He kissed the Dalai Lama's hand in admiration and respect as he bowed down to the Tibetan spiritual leader. The actor was seen sitting behind the Dalai Lama.

Gere was joined by other dignitaries for the birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama. The guests were entertained by a traditional dance by the Tibetan community and the followers of the Dalai Lama.

The dance marked a joyous celebration of the 14th Dalai Lama's birthday.

Meanwhile, Tibetan Buddhist monks living in exile offered special prayers at the Dorjidak Monastery near Shimla at Panthaghati on Sunday morning to mark the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The occasion was marked by solemn rituals, long-life prayers, and symbolic offerings led by a young boy monk, Nawang Tashi Rapten, recognised as the reincarnation of the Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche, the head of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism.

The boy monk also cut a ceremonial cake as part of the celebrations, offering prayers for the spiritual leader's long life.

Speaking toon the significance of the day, Tibetan Buddhist monk Kunga Lama expressed both joy and reverence.

"As a Tibetan Buddhist, I would say this celebration of the birthday of the Dalai Lama is not only a celebration, but also he is the identity of the Tibetan community, Tibetan unity, monks, and the leader of the whole culture of peace and compassion," Kunga Lama said.

"It is our responsibility to carry out what he says as Buddhists. As I already said, he is the identity of the Tibetan community. Another thing I would like to say is that he has always been a guide to the world with compassion and love. Most of us follow his way, what he preaches," he added.

He continued, "We are offering prayers here for the long life of the Dalai Lama and also for those who are suffering in the whole of Himachal due to flooding, and also those suffering all around the world. We are trying to follow the Dalai Lama's path. Definitely, it's not only important for me; the Dalai Lama has to continue the lineage not just for me but for the whole world."

"The little boy monk here is not only an ordinary monk; he is the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche, who will be the head of the Nyingma school in the future. He just offered prayers and cut the cake for the long life of the Dalai Lama. On one hand, it is a happy moment for us; on the other, I cannot fully express it, as he is growing old, but we depend on hope," The Buddhist monk added further.

The Dalai Lama, born as Lhamo Dhondup on July 6, 1935, in Takster, a small farming village in northeastern Tibet, was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at the age of two.

He was formally installed as the spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet on February 22, 1940, and was given the name Tenzin Gyatso. The term "Dalai Lama" is Mongolian, meaning "Ocean of Wisdom".

In Tibetan Buddhism, Dalai Lamas are considered manifestations of Avalokiteshvara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, an enlightened being who chooses to be reborn to serve all sentient beings.

After the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949, the Dalai Lama assumed full political authority in 1950. He was forced to flee into exile in March 1959 following the violent suppression of the Tibetan uprising.

He has since lived in India, along with over 80,000 Tibetan refugees, continuing to advocate for peace, non-violence, and compassion.

For over six decades, His Holiness has been a global ambassador of Buddhist philosophy, compassion, peace, and interfaith harmony, continuing to inspire millions worldwide.

Celebrations were held across Tibetan settlements in India and abroad, with many also expressing hope that the Dalai Lama's lineage will continue through a recognised reincarnation in the future.

