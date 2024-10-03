Hollywood star Ron Hale passes away at 78

Los Angeles [US], October 3 : Veteran actor Ron Hale is no more.

As per the US-based publication Variety, Ron, who worked on projects like 'Ryan's Hope' and 'General Hospital', breathed his last on August 27. He was 78.

The cause of Ron's death is not known yet.

Ron played Roger Coleridge in more than 900 episodes of "Ryan's Hope" from 1975 to 1989. He received Daytime Emmy nominations in 1979 and 1980 for his performance as the fictional doctor.

He went on to play Mike Corbin on "General Hospital" from 1995 to 2010 and also appeared as the character on the daytime soap opera's spinoff series, "Port Charles," from 1997 to 2000.

He made guest appearances on television series such as "N.Y.P.D.," "Search for Tomorrow," "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing," "Matlock," "MacGyver," "Rodney" and "Easy."

On the film front, Ron portrayed Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis in the 1976 biographical political thriller, "All the President's Men," starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman. His other film credits include "Me, Natalie" (1969), "Trial by Jury" (1994), "The Lord Protector" (1996), "Sunstorm" (2001) and "The Ghost and the Whale" (2017).

