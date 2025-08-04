Hombale Films animated movie 'Mahavatar Narsimha' creates history, crosses Rs 100 crore at global box office

New Delhi [India], August 4 : Hombale Films, a production studio of India, first animation project titled 'Mahavatar Narsimha' shines bright as it crosses Rs 100 crore at the global box office after 10 days of its theatrical release in India.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Hombale Films shared the global box office collection of the movie. It stated that the Indian animated film, titled 'Mahavatar Narsimha', has earned over Rs 105 crore at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing animated movie of India.

"Roaring past records with divine force. #MahavatarNarsimha crosses 105 CRORES+ GBOC India, setting the box office ablaze with unstoppable momentum," wrote Hombale Films on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

This animated film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu.

'Mahavatar Narsimha' focuses on Lord Narasimha, the half-man and half-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Written and directed by Ashwin Kumar, 'Mahavatar Narsimha' has connected with viewers from all age groups, with positive responses pouring across social media platforms.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the animation film's Hindi version collected Rs 14.70 crore within three days of release, thus bringing another addition to Hombale Films' hit slate.

The production house is known for delivering award-winning blockbusters like the 'KGF' franchise, 'Kantara' and Prabhas's 'Salaar'.

It is now slated for the release of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' in October this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor