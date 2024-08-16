Hombale Films on National Awards: 'Kantara', 'KGF 2' stand as powerful symbols of Kannada cinema's cultural depth

Mumbai, Aug 16 The production house Hombale Films which has bagged four awards at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 on Friday, shared that 'Kantara' and 'KGF Chapter 2' stand as powerful symbols of Kannada cinema's cultural depth and cinematic excellence.

Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' has won two honours including the National Film Award for 'Best Kannada Film' and 'Best Action Direction'.

Actor Rishabh Shetty was named as the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' for his performance in the film 'Kantara'. The movie has also won the award for 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment'.

Speaking about the big win, the founder of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur said in a statement: "Bridging tradition and innovation, 'Kantara' and 'KGF Chapter 2' stand as powerful symbols of Kannada cinema's cultural depth and cinematic excellence. This recognition belongs to all of us Yash, Prashanth Neel, Rishab and the entire team of 'KGF' and 'Kantara'."

"We are grateful to all that we could see the light with these amazing movies. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to GoI and the Jury for this recognition. Again we thank our audience, whose love and support have been our greatest strength," he added.

The Jury of the National Film Awards was composed of filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Rahul Rawail, Dr. Nila Madhab Panda, and Gangadhar Mudaliar.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is known for the 'K.G.F' franchise, 'Kantara' and 'Salaar'. It was named by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The period action film 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The second installment in a three-part series, served as a sequel to the 2018 film 'KGF: Chapter 1'. It stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Archana Jois, Saran Shakti, Easwari Rao, John Kokken, T. S. Nagabharana and Malavika Avinash.

The 2022 action thriller 'Kantara' is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. It featured Rishab in a dual role with Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali, essayed by Kishore. It also starred Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty, and Achyuth Kumar.

