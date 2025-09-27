Homebound Box Office Collection Day 1: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa Starrer Earns Rs 30 Lakh On Opening Day

Homebound movie featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishan Khattar, Vihal Jethwa got released on September 26, 2025. This film is extra special as it has been selected as the official Oscar entry from India in the Best International Feature category. As per early estimates, according to Sacnilk.com Hindustan Times the movie earned Rs 30 lakh nett in India as per early estimates.

Karan Johar's Dharma produce, directed by national award winner Neeraj Ghaywan, film was screened at prestigious film festival Cannes and Toronto international film festival. Film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

Film portrays story of childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames. Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film. It is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla.