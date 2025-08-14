Homi Adajania Confirms Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2 as Actress Begins Preparations

Kriti Sanon continues to enjoy the sweet spot of casting in Indian cinema, effortlessly balancing between delivering critically acclaimed performances and pulling in impressive box office numbers. Headlining some of the biggest and most talked-about franchises, Kriti has cemented her position as a legit superstar whose filmography speaks to both range and reliability. From her National Award win to blockbuster entertainers, she is a rare combination of artistic credibility and mass appeal, a factor that makes her one of the most sought-after names for top-tier projects.





Acclaimed film director Homi Adajania took to Instagram to confirm the much-speculated Cocktail 2. Sharing a monochrome picture of Kriti Sanon, he captioned it “@kritisanon 🤍 #Thescicilianchapter #Cocktail2,” hinting at an intriguing chapter in the beloved franchise.The post indicate the actress has already started her prep for the film, diving into the nuances of her character and collaborating closely with the team.

Kriti’s current lineup further reinforces her top-billing status. She is tracking at the No. 1 spot with the highly anticipated Tere Ishk Mein, collaborating with Dhanush under Aanand L Rai’s direction.Adding to the excitement, industry buzz suggests she is also on board for Don 3, one of the most awaited films in the action-thriller space. With Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon not only expands her list of big-ticket projects but also continues her streak as a leading lady who knows how to dominate both the big screen and the cultural conversation.