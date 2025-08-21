Homi Adajania Shares Cocktail 2 Prep Glimpse:Kriti Sanon Says ‘One Step at a Time’

Kriti Sanon, one of the most celebrated and in-demand actresses of today, continues to dominate the big screen with her versatility and star power. Known for her ability to bring depth and charm to every role, Kriti has become the face of some of the biggest film franchises. With her consistent performances and box office success, she has cemented her place among the top league of actors in the industry. Adding to the excitement around her upcoming projects, director Homi Adajania recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Kriti Sanon from his much-anticipated film Cocktail 2. The filmmaker posted a black-and-white picture of the actress with the caption:

“@kritisanon Laugh & love ❤️ #cocktail2 #prep”The photo, tagged with WORK IN PROGRESS, instantly caught the attention, sparking conversations and curiosity around Kriti’s look and her role in the sequel. The actress too acknowledged the moment by reposting the story on her Instagram, adding her own reflective caption “Getting there.. one step at a time.. #cocktail2".The original Cocktail, directed by Adajania and starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, was a cultural phenomenon, and the buzz around Cocktail 2 has only amplified with Kriti stepping into the franchise.

With a stellar line-up ahead, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for an exciting phase in her career. She will be seen in Anand L Rai's ambitious project Tere Ishk Mein, followed by Cocktail 2 which is already creating waves even before its official announcement.Adding to the anticipation, reports also suggest that Kriti is being considered for a pivotal role in Farhan Akhtar’s highly awaited Don 3. From headlining much anticipated film to joining iconic franchises, Kriti continues to prove her mettle as one of the most dynamic stars of her generation.