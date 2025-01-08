Honey Rose Sexual Harassment Case: Kerala Businessman Jeweller Boby Chemmanur Detained

Boby Chemmanur, a prominent businessman and jewellery brand owner in Kerala, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by Malayalam actor Honey Rose. The police on Tuesday registered a case against businessman Boby Chemmanur on a complaint filed by actor Honey Rose, accusing him of making obscene remarks against her. The case has been registered under BNS Section 75(1)(4) for making sexually coloured remarks and Section 67 of the IT Act for publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

According to police sources, the actor filed the complaint on Monday, following which her statement was recorded and an FIR registered. “We will summon Boby for interrogation. After receiving the complaint, we sought legal opinion, which recommended registering a case. The incident related to the case took place at Alakode in Kannur in August last year when the complainant inaugurated Boby’s jewellery store,” a police officer said.

Also Read: Actress Honey Rose Files Complaint Against Businessman Boby Chemmanur for Obscene Remarks and Harassment

Prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into custody in sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actress, official sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 8, 2025

Police officials said the case is likely to be transferred to the Kannur police as the alleged incident took place in Alakode.On Tuesday, Honey Rose posted a message, addressed to Boby, on her social media accounts stating she lodged a complaint against him. “I have filed a complaint at the Ernakulam Central Police Station against you for repeated obscene remarks against me. Complaints will follow against your friends who have a similar mental state. You believe in your money power and I believe in the power of India’s legal system,” she said in the message.

Meanwhile, Boby told TNIE that he had made the remark in a lighter vein when the actor came as a guest for the inauguration of his store.“The incident took place several months ago and she did not raise any issues then. I have joked with her on other occasions also. The comments were not intended to hurt anyone,” he said. Boby said he has sought legal opinion over the incident.“I spoke to a lawyer who said there is no provision to register a case for comparing any person to a mythological character,” he said.

Chemmanur is the chairman of a huge business conglomerate, the Chemmanur International group, and using his closeness with football icon, the late Diego Maradona, he was able to bring him to Kerala in 2012.At times through his activities, Chemmanur got into the media industry and one such event of his was when he undertook a record-breaking marathon (812 km) in April 2014 from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram to creating the world's largest blood bank, which is an active forum donating blood required for the needy. The marathon had created news as he was able to create awareness across the state and the country and around 1.4 million people donated blood for the noble cause.

