Honey Singh gets inked for the first time, pays tribute to his mother, AR Rahman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh recently got inked for the first time.

He got three tattoos in one night, including music maestro AR Rahman and his mother's signatures.

Honouring his mother, Bhupinder Kaur, Honey Singh's first tattoo features his mom's signature, which is connected to an image of a baby in a womb.

"Got my first TATTOO DONE !! My mums signature THE RICHEST LADY on earth !! I love you mummy shoutout to my blood," he captioned the post.

With his other tattoo, he paid tribute to AR Rahman.

"My third tattoo in one night for my lovely living legend @arrahman sir !! I love you sir thank you for everything not gonna post my second tattoo coz its very personal," the 'Chaar Botal Vodka' hitmaker wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

However, Honey Singh did not disclose his second tattoo as "it's very personal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, earlier this year, his documentary titled 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' won the IIFA Digital Awards for Best Docu-Series/Film at the 25th edition of IIFA in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, the documentary offers a rare glimpse into the life of the singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Honey Singh.The docufilm sheds light on the man behind the headlines, from his meteoric rise in the music industry to the challenges and controversies he faced along the way.

