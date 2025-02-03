Honey Singh poses with his ‘borderless brothers’ Jason Derulo, Atif Aslam

Mumbai, Feb 3 Punjabi singer Honey Singh posed with American singer Jason Derulo and Pakistani singer-songwriter Atif Aslam, whom he called his “borderless brothers”.

Atif and Derulo posted a picture posing with the “Lungi Dance” hitmaker on Instagram. In the pictures, Honey Singh is seen striking a pose next to Derulo and Aslam. One image also showed the musical trio bonding over food.

Derulo captioned the post with a Pakistani, Indian and a Haiti flag emoji.

While Aslam wrote: “This trio is hitting all the notes.”

Honey Singh took to the comment section and simply wrote: “Borderless brothers.”

This is the second time Honey Singh shared a picture with the Pakistani singer. Last month, he shared a picture with Aslam. In the image, the two musicians could be seen standing next to each other and striking a pose for the camera.

“Borderless Brothers !! March born brothers #aatifaslam #yoyohoneysingh #border #music #india #pakistan #uae (heart emoji) ,” Honey Singh, who has delivered chartbuster hits such as “Blue Eyes” and “Millionaire” wrote.

Last year in November, Honey Singh welcomed International singer Jason Derulo to Dubai and the two even posed for pictures. The two were seen posing in front of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure.

“Welcome to Dubai superstar Jason Derulo,” wrote Honey Singh alongside the picture, which had the song “Swalla” by the American singer playing in the background.

Talking about Derulo, he started his recording career in 2009, he has sold over 250 million singles worldwide and has achieved fourteen platinum singles in the US. He became a recording artist and released his debut single "Whatcha Say" in May 2009. It reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. He followed with the US top-ten singles "In My Head" and "Ridin' Solo".

His second album titled Future History, which came out in 2011, turned out to be the UK number-one single "Don't Wanna Go Home" and top-ten hit "It Girl". In 2013, his third international album, Tattoos, was repackaged in the US as Talk Dirty and spawned the worldwide hit singles "Talk Dirty", "Trumpets", and "Wiggle".

Derulo's fourth studio album, Everything Is 4, was preceded by "Want to Want Me", his sixth top-ten hit in the US and his fourth number-one in the UK. In 2020, Derulo released the single "Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)" alongside New Zealander record producer Jawsh 685, which topped charts worldwide.

Derulo released his fifth studio album Nu King in 2024, which included many of his previous singles such as "Swalla" and "Take You Dancing".

Meanwhile, Aslam has recorded many songs in both Pakistan and India, and is known for his vocal belting technique. Born in Wazirabad, Pakistan, Aslam started his music career in early 2000s. He released his first album titled "Jal Pari".

He made his debut in Bollywood music industry In 2005 by lending his vocals for a film “Zeher” starring Emraan Hashmi. In the Hindi film industry, he has belted out hits such as “Tere Bin”, “Bas Ek Pal”, “Piya O Re Piya”, “Be Intehaan”, “Jeena Jeena” and “O Saathi” among many others.

