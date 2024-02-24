Honey Singh reveals why he cast Urvashi Rautela in hit track ‘Love Dose’

Mumbai, Feb 24 As Yo Yo Honey Singh awaits release of the track 'Vigdiyan Heeryan’ starring Urvashi Rautela, the popular rapper revealed why he cast the actress in the song ‘Love Dose’ almost a decade ago.

Honey Singh said: "Urvashi Rautela is the most beautiful girl in the world. That's why I had cast her in ‘Love Dose’.”

He is now “thrilled” to be working with the actress again in ‘Vigdiyan Heeryan’.

“I am thrilled about the upcoming release of 'Love Dose 2’ 'Vigdiyan Heeryan' The last collaboration for 'Love Dose' was a massive success, breaking records and becoming an all-time chartbuster. The public demand for a sequel since the last 10 years has been immense, and finally, we are delivering it,” said the rapper.

Honey Singh and Urvashi are “picking up right where we left off.”

“The anticipation is high, and the craze surrounding 'Love Dose' is a testament to the song's enduring evergreen popularity.”

“Absolutely! 'Love Dose' has left a lasting impact, and its catchy tune and vibrant energy have made it memorable for many. It stayed in people's hearts and minds, becoming timeless in the realm of popular music."

"The song's success lies in its infectious rhythm and the chemistry between the artists, making it a memorable addition to the world of contemporary Indian music.”

The song will drop on March 15.

