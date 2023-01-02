Honey Singh sings 'Meri jaan' for girlfriend Tina Thadani, shares video

Mumbai, Jan 2 Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh shared a loved-up video with his girlfriend Tina Thadani as he celebrated the New Year with her.

He took to Instagram, where he is seen singing 'Meri jaan' for her in the video. Sharing the video with Tina on Instagram, Honey Singh wrote: "Happy New Year to all the lovers!! Its lover's season not hater's season #yoyo @tinathadani #yoyohoneysingh."

In the clip, he is seen in a black tee with a locket of his name as an accessory. Tina, who featured in his music video 'Paris Ka Trip', grooves behind him and gives a kiss on his nose as he sings 'Meri Jaan' for her.

Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed his relationship with Tina a month ago at an event in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor