Honey Trehan says Shiv Kumar Batalvi can only be understood through his works

Mumbai, July 23 Director Honey Trehan, who is set to helm the biopic of legendary Indian poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi, believes Batalvi can only be truly understood by reading his works.

Honey said that it’s very difficult to explain Batalvi's literary works to people because his works are highly subjective and feel different to every reader.

The biopic of Batalvi was announced on the poet’s birthday on Tuesday.

Batalvi was known for his romantic poetry, noted for its heightened passion, pathos, separation, and lover's agony.

He was often referred to as ‘Birha Da Sultan.’

Honey told IANS: “‘Loona’ is one of his legendary novels (which made him the youngest Sahitya Akademi recipient). The way he describes Bhagat Puran and Loona’s ironic tale is beyond explanation. Written by Batalvi (a male) from a feminist point of view, it's amazingly inspiring.”

Batalvi's epic verse play, ‘Loona’ (1965), based on the ancient legend of Puran Bhagat, is considered a masterpiece in modern Punjabi literature and created a new genre of modern Punjabi Kissa.

Honey further mentioned that readers can almost see Batalvi in every poem he wrote.

The director told IANS: “Shiv can only be understood by reading him; he cannot be explained. To each reader, he will be a different Shiv. It depends on how you see him. In Shiv’s life journey, his social awareness, and the way he perceives and explains pathos, grief, love, and pain, it’s not usual.”

When asked about his desire to tell Batalvi’s story, Honey said that many people don’t know what made him so special, what he went through, and where all his pain came from.

For the biopic, Honey has collaborated with Batalvi’s son, Meharbaan, whom he met during the filming of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Udta Punjab’.

The film's director, Abhishek Chaubey, wanted Shiv’s song ‘Ek Kudi’ but had difficulty acquiring it.

Meharbaan later graciously permitted the use of the song after speaking with Honey.

“He lived only 36 years, but when you get to know him, you realise he had nothing left to offer. In 36 years, what he wrote and went through makes it clear he had no wish to live, no materialistic desires; he was beyond that,” Honey added.

The Batalvi biopic will be directed and produced by Honey and Abhishek Chaubey under the banner of Macguffin Pictures.

