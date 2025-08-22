Hong Kong documentary 'Four Trails' to open Odyssey Film Festival 2025

London [UK], August 22 : Hong Kong documentary 'Four Trails' has secured a UK theatrical release and will also open the upcoming annual Odyssey film festival in London on September 15, 2025, as reported by Variety.

The film, which tells the story of one of Hong Kong's most gruelling adventure challenges, has become a box office phenomenon, earning nearly 1.4 million USD to become the second-highest-grossing documentary in Hong Kong cinema history, according to the outlet.

Directed by Hong Kong-born Robin Lee and produced by his brother Ben Lee, 'Four Trails' follows participants in an ultra-marathon challenge created by Andre Blumberg in 2012.

The event requires runners to complete all four of Hong Kong's ultra-distance trails, totalling 298 kilometres with an elevation gain of 14,500 meters, twice the height of Mount Everest.

The challenge offers no prizes or medals, with participants deemed finishers if they complete the course in under 60 hours or survivors if they finish it within 72 hours.

In its 14-year history, only 104 participants have completed the event, making it one of the world's toughest ultra-marathons.

According to Variety, the documentary earned Robin Lee the prize for best new director and a nomination for best film editing at the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards.

'Four Trails' is set for theatrical release in Singapore and will open the U.K.-based Odyssey film festival, which focuses on creating dialogue between the British and Greater China film industries. This year's festival theme is 'Sports,' reported Variety.

"We are delighted that Robin has accepted our invitation as 'Four Trails' is the perfect film with which to open the festival," said Hiu Man Chan, artistic director of Odyssey, as quoted by Variety.

The 'Four Trails' has been screened at international festivals, including the Shanghai International Film Festival and the Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, with upcoming screenings at the Golden Horse Film Festival in Taipei.

