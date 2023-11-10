"Honored to bring Radha's story to life": Mrunal Thakur on being part of war drama 'Pippa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is all set to come up with in the film 'Pippa', recently voiced her excitement about being a part of a film where a female character is given a well-defined arc, challenging the traditional gender norms in the war drama.

'Pippa' tells the gripping and emotional tale of three siblings who, despite being in different roles, come together with unwavering unity to support each other during a time of war. Unlike conventional war films in Hindi cinema, where female characters are often relegated to the sidelines, Pippa offers a refreshing perspective by portraying Radha as a proactive and indispensable force on the front lines. Radha's character breaks free from the stereotypes, as she actively participates in the war, utilizing her cryptography skills to make real-time contributions to the battlefield.

'Pippa' holds a special place in Mrunal's heart. The actress said she was instantly captivated by the script, which offered her the opportunity to portray a strong, intelligent, and resourceful woman who played a pivotal role in the war narrative. Thakur expressed her excitement about being a part of a film where a female character is given a well-defined arc, challenging the traditional gender norms seen in war dramas.

Discussing her role, Thakur said, "Radha is a character close to my heart. She represents the resilience and strength of women, not just emotionally, but also intellectually. It was refreshing to see a female character actively involved in the war effort, making significant contributions through her expertise in cryptography. Pippa showcases a different perspective, and I am honoured to bring Radha's story to life".

Recently, makers unveiled a goosebumps-inducing soundtrack titled 'Rampage'.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan treated fans to a song video and captioned it, "

The video showcased the Indian Army standing tall, with Ishaan as Capt. Balram Singh Mehta, on a mission to face India's deadliest war.

The energetic track, composed by music maestro AR Rahman has foot-tapping, adrenalin-pumping beats that will not only give viewers goosebumps, but also keep them engrossed with the developing storyline. Penned by MC Heam and sung by MC Heam and Krystal, the song evokes a strong sense of patriotism with its fast-rapping beats.

The film is a firsthand account of the Battle of Garibpur, during the India-Pakistan war of 1971; a fight that was pivotal in Bangladesh's struggle for independence.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa.

The title of the film is a tribute to the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), popularly known as "Pippa," akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country.

The war drama is streaming on Amazon Prime from November 10.

