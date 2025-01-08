"Honored to perform in my favorite city," says Ricky Kej at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 8 : Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej, who has composed the theme song for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, is set to perform at the event on Thursday, the second day of the three-day convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, a celebration of the Indian diaspora, is being held from January 8 to 10.

The event, which is organized in partnership with the Odisha State Government, brings together representatives from over 70 countries under the theme, 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat'.

Kej, speaking to ANI, shared his excitement about being a part of the event. "It's a huge honour for me to be here in Odisha, in Bhubaneswar. Bhubaneswar is one of my favourite cities in India, and to come here for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is amazing. Tomorrow, I'm going to be performing at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. I've composed the theme song for this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, and I'm honoured to perform that song tomorrow at the event. I'm very excited to showcase the song, which is dedicated to 1.4 billion Indians and 35 million strong members of the Indian diaspora worldwide," he said.

Kej also shared his admiration for Odisha, calling it a state of immense beauty and "cultural heritage".

"Odisha is a beautiful state, not only for its arts and culture but also for its tremendous heritage, beautiful temples, ancient structures, and, when it comes to agriculture and tribal communities, it's just a beautiful, beautiful state. I'm very, very glad that the government has decided to hold this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on such a grand scale in the state of Odisha," he said.

Earlier in the day, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, speaking toat the event, praised the initiative, calling it a "masterstroke."

"35 million Indians in the diaspora bringing India together and taking it forward is a partnership made in heaven. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a masterstroke. I request all people of Indian origin living outside of India'India sits in your hearts, make your heart grow,'" Kapoor said.

The three-day event will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of the convention. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the event on January 9 at 10:00 am.

Over 3,000 delegates from 70 countries have arrived in Odisha for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor