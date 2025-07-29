"Honour killing of IT employee in Palayamkottai shocking": Kam,al Haasan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 : Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has strongly reacted to the killing of a 27-year-old IT employee in Tamil Nadu.

In his post on X, Haasan wrote, "The honor killing of Kavin Selva Ganesh, a 27-year-old IT employee in Palayamkottai, is shocking. I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and ensure they receive severe punishment. I express my deepest condolences to Kavin's grieving family and friends. All political movements must unite against the social disgrace of caste-based atrocities. We must recognize that caste is our primary enemy. We must fight until this issue is eradicated."

The victim, Kavin Selva Ganesh, belonging to Schedule Caste, was allegedly murdered by the family member of a woman he had been in a long-term relationship with, as per the police.

He was murdered near a Siddha facility here on Sunday, police said. The suspect, S Surjith, who has been identified as the woman's brother, is in police custody.

As per Surjith's statement, he and his family were against the inter-cast relationship between his sister and Kavin.

