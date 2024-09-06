"Honoured to stand with such a powerful team," says Diljit Dosanjh as he joins Sunny Deol in 'Border 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is elated to be a part of the war drama 'Border 2', which also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

Earlier on Friday, Sunny Deol welcomed Diljit on board. He shared the motion poster which had Diljit's voiceover.

"Welcoming fauji Diljit Dosanjh to the Battalion of Border 2," Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram.

In the motion poster, Diljit can be heard saying, "Is desh ki taraf uthne wali har nazar jhukh jati hai khauf se, in sarhado par jab guru ke baaz paera dete hain."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_kQ5j0yVlH/?hl=en

Later, Diljit expressed his excitement on joining the sequel to Border. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team (folded hands emoji) and walk in the footsteps of our Soldiers! #Border2."

In a related development, actor Varun Dhawan was also recently announced as a lead in the film by Sunny Deol.

This move follows the celebration of the 27th anniversary of the original 'Border' when the makers revealed their plans for a sequel.

Sunny Deol's announcement video for 'Border 2' highlights the film's nostalgic connection to its predecessor.

Deol stated, "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai" (Twenty-seven years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming).

The sequel, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to commence shooting in October this year.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh.'Border 2' is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

'Border', released in 1997, remains a significant film in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war with a star-studded cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna. Its musical score, featuring the hit song "Sandese Aate Hai," continues to resonate with audiences.

In addition to 'Border 2', Sunny Deol is also gearing up for his next project, 'Lahore 1947', directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.The film, produced by Aamir Khan, features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, and is anticipated for release on Republic Day next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor