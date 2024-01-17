"Honoured to wear police uniform": Sidharth Malhotra on playing cop in 'Indian Police Force'

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Sidharth Malhotra, who is all set to come up with a cop avatar in the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force', said that he is honoured to receive an opportunity to don a police uniform on the big screen.

Ahead of the global premiere of the highly anticipated Amazon Original series 'Indian Police Force', Prime Video and Rohit Shetty Picturez honoured the Delhi Police Officers at a special evening 'Indian Police Ko Salaam' in the capital city celebrating 75 years of Indian Police Service.

At the event, Sidharth said, "Now that I have reached a certain age and have become aware, I think the police service is one of the toughest services in the country. As an actor, I feel extremely honoured that I got a chance to wear this uniform on the big screen."

The action-packed series marks the digital directorial debut of Rohit Shetty who brings the next chapter of his iconic cop universe to streaming. The series promises to be an entertainment extravaganza that pays a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe.

Director Rohit Shetty also expressed his feelings and said, "I have worked a lot with the Mumbai Police films related. So I know how the family handles the situation. Not just the officer but his family is also on duty till the officer retires. The sacrifices of the family are never highlighted."

"We, as a nation, are a land of storytellers. Our stories offer a window into different cultures, traditions, ideologies, and much more. Indian storytelling is truly vibrant and expansive, and with the advent of streaming services like Prime Video, entertainment has also become a unifying force, bringing together different regions and cultures. At the same time, entertainment also has the power to bring under the spotlight people, institutions and sections of the society that have contributed to building our great nation, and continue to do so. Indian Police Service is one such institution," said Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India. "As the nation marks 75 years of courageous contributions by the Indian Police Service, we are proud to bring the Amazon Original series Indian Police Force to viewers in India and in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. This gripping action thriller by Rohit Shetty and team is our way of honoring the numerous unsung heroes of the Police force whose selfless acts ensure our safety and security every day."

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video said, "I am thrilled to have this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to all the bravehearts, who work selflessly and tirelessly, to ensure that each one of us continues to feel safe every day and night. My heartfelt appreciation also goes to their families; pillars of bravery and resilience, serving as the unwavering support behind our police officers, who face each day with a smile. It is therefore a privilege to introduce the next chapter in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Amazon Original series - Indian Police Force. This gripping, action-packed drama aims to portray the true heroism and bravery of the Indian Police Service. Our intent is to showcase not just the valor of our Police force, but also the beating heart within each Police officer."

The event was held at the historic National Police Memorial in the presence of Sanjay Arora, Police Commissioner of Delhi and Ritu Arora, President Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS), Delhi who served as the chief guests.

The special event commenced with an enchanting musical performance by the Delhi Police Band on patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo captivating the audience. The audience also witnessed a magical sand act by renowned sand artist Rahul Arya vividly portraying various facets of the Delhi Police Force's duties, dynamically capturing moments of bravery, solidarity, and compassion in their daily service. The cast and creator also engaged in an insightful interaction with the Delhi police officers.

Coming back to the series, recently makers unveiled the trailer.

The trailer showcases a tense voyage through several cityscapes, with each frame intensifying the suspense with a ticking bomb clock that eventually ends in devastating bursts.

It begins with an explosion, followed by a conversation from one of the cops claiming that the incident "isn't an attack on a market, but on our courage and commitment," motivating fellow officers to quickly conclude the case.

"We don't play games; the Delhi police ends the game," states SP Kabir Malik IPS (Sidharth Malhotra), which is echoed by a thunderous "yes sir!" from his subordinates echoing around the police headquarters.

Despite their strong motivation, the trio of Kabir, Tara Shetty (Shilpa Shetty Kundra), and Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi) struggle to identify the perpetrators, adding to the Delhi Police's difficulties. Meanwhile, disagreements among team members exacerbate the problem. But don't worry; the resolute cops refuse to back down and are ready to face the obstacles straight on.

Created by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

The seven-episode action-packed series, 'Indian Police Force' will be out on Prime Video on January 19.

