Honouring Haryana’s Pride: Class 7 Student Pays Tribute to Miss World Manushi Chhillar on Haryana Day

While Miss World Manushi Chhillar made her mark on the world a long time ago, she still continues to inspire. Hailing from Haryana, Manushi, who was brilliant in academics, went on represent India on the world stage and made everyone proud when she brought home the Miss World crown. Channelling the same aspirations, Somya, a Class 7 student from Haryana, dressed up as the global achiever, as she confidently delivered Manushi’s inspiring Miss World speech, leaving everyone in awe of her poise, expression, and conviction.

Her performance felt like a heartfelt tribute to one of Haryana’s proudest achievers. Through her words and presence, Somya captured the essence of grace, intelligence, and compassion that define Manushi Chhillar’s journey, inspiring both students, teachers and the internet alike, even winning praises from Manushi's father Dr. Mitra Basu Chhillar. The audience couldn’t help but applaud as Somya reflected the very spirit of empowerment and pride that Haryana’s daughters embody.

The school took to social media to share this special moment, writing, “Celebrating the spirit of Haryana! On the special occasion of Haryana Day, our talented student Somya took the stage with confidence and charm, beautifully portraying Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 and one of Haryana’s brightest icons.” The video, which has since garnered praise, stands as a reminder that inspiration begins early, and that the future of Haryana shines bright with young talents like Somya, who are inspired by the legacy that Manushi is creating.